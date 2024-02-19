Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,315 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $5,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $76.07. 13,381,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,732,979. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

