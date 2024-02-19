Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 157 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.8% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,640 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.15 on Monday, reaching $1,051.05. 443,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,336. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,074.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $989.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $958.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.