Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 19,066 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,066 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.07. 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,976. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

