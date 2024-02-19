Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 81,587 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,587 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,039,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,139. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.