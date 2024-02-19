Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 6.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $28,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,994. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

