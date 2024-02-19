Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.