Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 392,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,464. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.