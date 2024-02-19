Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

