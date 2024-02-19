Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.96. 316,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,494. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $251.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $224.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

