Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Purchases 18,549 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 529,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.4% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 781,429 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

