Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Purchases 18,902 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned about 0.80% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,421. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $704.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

