Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Sells 108 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.32. 5,245,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

