Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE PNW opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.