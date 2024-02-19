Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $231.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.