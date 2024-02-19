Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $6,898,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Polaris by 85.3% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Polaris by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 218,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 10.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,388. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

