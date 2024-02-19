Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $333.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $338.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

