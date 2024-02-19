Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,146 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,282.06 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $1,336.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,209.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,025.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

