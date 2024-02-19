Polymath Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $168.44 million and $26,611.32 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00137757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007960 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18419674 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $45,072.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.