PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,403. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

