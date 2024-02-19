PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) PT Raised to $33.00 at JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PRA Group

PRA Group Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $28.00 on Friday. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.45.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PRA Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PRA Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,695,000 after buying an additional 116,789 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.