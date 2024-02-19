Presilium Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 493.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 284,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.99. 2,243,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,558. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

