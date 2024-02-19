Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $133.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

