ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 2.0% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,635,000 after acquiring an additional 684,060 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 436,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 79,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SSO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.04. 5,339,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.