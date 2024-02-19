Proton Hits One Day Trading Volume of $980,373.78 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Proton has a market capitalization of $26.43 million and approximately $980,373.78 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 25,010,182,176 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

