Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 805 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $177.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,448. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $319.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average of $152.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

