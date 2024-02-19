Provence Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.54. General Electric has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $150.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

