Provence Wealth Management Group Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.56. 6,630,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,330. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $281.12. The firm has a market cap of $511.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

