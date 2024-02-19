Provence Wealth Management Group Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,723,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466,445. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

