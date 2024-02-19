Provence Wealth Management Group Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

