Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 396 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,521.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 254,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.91. 24,359,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,727,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

