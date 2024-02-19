Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 213.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 938,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,218. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

