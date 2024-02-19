Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,761. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

