Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 1,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 414,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,027. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average of $120.05.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.