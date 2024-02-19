Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 1,796 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,482 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

