Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 333 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,169,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.