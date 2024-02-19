Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 397 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 953,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,055,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 65,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.27. 1,469,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

