PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

