Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.28. Qualys has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

