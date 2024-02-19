Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires 116,400 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters makes up approximately 4.1% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.25% of Urban Outfitters worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 577,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,700. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.