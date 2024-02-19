Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys 1,500 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 188,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STEW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.57. 31,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

