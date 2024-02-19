Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys 21,500 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 195.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.09% of ODP worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ODP in the second quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ODP by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 115,645 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in ODP in the third quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ODP by 93.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. TheStreet upgraded ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ODP

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $53.98. 152,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

ODP Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.