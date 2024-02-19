Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 20,000 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. AutoNation accounts for 1.7% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.75. The company had a trading volume of 439,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,879. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.26 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

