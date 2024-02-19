Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Cuts Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,565,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,565,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,510 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,380. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.38. 453,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,336. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.