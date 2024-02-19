Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,537 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $397.96. 157,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $404.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

