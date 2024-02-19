Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Increases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 125.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $120,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.