Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Reduces Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 1.9% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.85. 992,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,215. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,127. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

