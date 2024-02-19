Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 227,733 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,733 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund comprises 2.1% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.
NBXG stock traded down 0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 11.62. 243,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 11.19 and its 200-day moving average is 10.72. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of 9.31 and a 12 month high of 11.92.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
