Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 42,911 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,911 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 97,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 38,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

