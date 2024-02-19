Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 45,384 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,384 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.43% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 459.4% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 85,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 70,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $2,061,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. 50,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $32.53.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

