Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 66,600 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.21% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 100.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 237.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,559,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,419,106.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,559,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,419,106.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 44,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $357,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,461 shares of company stock worth $3,342,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PLYA remained flat at $8.83 on Monday. 378,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

